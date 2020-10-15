Join or Sign In

Dress-up Maker : dressing game_Premium Version for Android

By mimiGAMES $2.49

Developer's Description

By mimiGAMES

There is no advertisement, and this is a premium version with double strawberry imports!

Dress-up maker is a healing dressing game where you can decorate your own characters.

With just a few touches, my unique character is born!

Combine various parts of your eyes, hair, costumes, and backgrounds!

Save/Recall Slots and Capture functions are primary !

Check our official fan cafe for updates!

https://cafe.naver.com/dressupmaker

There will be a variety of costumes and fun additions to the system.

Data will be stored on the device, and data will be deleted upon game deletion.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.310

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.310

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
