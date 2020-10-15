Sign in to add and modify your software
There is no advertisement, and this is a premium version with double strawberry imports!
Dress-up maker is a healing dressing game where you can decorate your own characters.
With just a few touches, my unique character is born!
Combine various parts of your eyes, hair, costumes, and backgrounds!
Save/Recall Slots and Capture functions are primary !
Check our official fan cafe for updates!
https://cafe.naver.com/dressupmaker
There will be a variety of costumes and fun additions to the system.
Data will be stored on the device, and data will be deleted upon game deletion.