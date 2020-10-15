There is no advertisement, and this is a premium version with double strawberry imports!

Dress-up maker is a healing dressing game where you can decorate your own characters.

With just a few touches, my unique character is born!

Combine various parts of your eyes, hair, costumes, and backgrounds!

Save/Recall Slots and Capture functions are primary !

Check our official fan cafe for updates!

https://cafe.naver.com/dressupmaker

There will be a variety of costumes and fun additions to the system.

Data will be stored on the device, and data will be deleted upon game deletion.