Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Dreamscapes: Nightmare's Heir for iOS

By Absolutist Free

Developer's Description

By Absolutist Ltd

Wander through nightmarish locations full of deadly puzzles, search hidden object scenes for clues and defeat Sandman in this point and click adventure game.

You were born with an ability to walk other people's dreams. But the blessing turns into a curse, if Sandman, the lord of nightmares, haunts someone dear to you. Years after saving your friend Laura from his evil grasp, you find yourself thrown into another thrilling adventure. Sandman decided to take vengeance, and now Lauras husband Tim fall into abnormal coma. Help him finally wake up in this fascinating hidden object game.

Features of this hidden object adventure game:

- Quirky dreamworld with changes during walkthrough

- 40+ gaming locations and quests in HD

- More than 30 3D videos and cut-scenes

- 12 logic puzzles and arcade mini-games

- Occasional hidden object scenes

- Collectibles, achievements and quests for experienced players of adventure games

Be it a dream or a nightmare, this point-and-click adventure is a true eye-candy. With high-quality background artworks and breathtaking 3D videos, it rises above other finding games. It cant be actually ascribed to seek-and-find games, as it has almost no hidden object scenes in their common form. Instead, Dreamscapes sends you on a logic quest to collect clues and solve puzzles through beautifully crafted world of the dreaming. Be ready to face many challenges and meet weird creatures that dwell in Sandmans realm. And the devoted fans of quests can task themselves with spotting all beholders lurking within.

As for the mini-games included, there are both brain-teasers and skill games to complement your playing experience. Find your way through the maze or jump on the moving platforms to cross an abyss. Twist your mind with rolling balls and chess puzzles. Decipher hidden messages within cave paintings, entwine the entanglement of threads and prove a brainiac with yet more logic mini-games to pass. Your efforts will be rewarded with achievements for both finding hidden objects and puzzle solving. So, prepare to fight your worst fears in order to wake Tim up before he falls into darkness once for all. Play this breathtaking hidden object adventure game now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now