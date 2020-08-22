Wander through nightmarish locations full of deadly puzzles, search hidden object scenes for clues and defeat Sandman in this point and click adventure game.

You were born with an ability to walk other people's dreams. But the blessing turns into a curse, if Sandman, the lord of nightmares, haunts someone dear to you. Years after saving your friend Laura from his evil grasp, you find yourself thrown into another thrilling adventure. Sandman decided to take vengeance, and now Lauras husband Tim fall into abnormal coma. Help him finally wake up in this fascinating hidden object game.

Features of this hidden object adventure game:

- Quirky dreamworld with changes during walkthrough

- 40+ gaming locations and quests in HD

- More than 30 3D videos and cut-scenes

- 12 logic puzzles and arcade mini-games

- Occasional hidden object scenes

- Collectibles, achievements and quests for experienced players of adventure games

Be it a dream or a nightmare, this point-and-click adventure is a true eye-candy. With high-quality background artworks and breathtaking 3D videos, it rises above other finding games. It cant be actually ascribed to seek-and-find games, as it has almost no hidden object scenes in their common form. Instead, Dreamscapes sends you on a logic quest to collect clues and solve puzzles through beautifully crafted world of the dreaming. Be ready to face many challenges and meet weird creatures that dwell in Sandmans realm. And the devoted fans of quests can task themselves with spotting all beholders lurking within.

As for the mini-games included, there are both brain-teasers and skill games to complement your playing experience. Find your way through the maze or jump on the moving platforms to cross an abyss. Twist your mind with rolling balls and chess puzzles. Decipher hidden messages within cave paintings, entwine the entanglement of threads and prove a brainiac with yet more logic mini-games to pass. Your efforts will be rewarded with achievements for both finding hidden objects and puzzle solving. So, prepare to fight your worst fears in order to wake Tim up before he falls into darkness once for all. Play this breathtaking hidden object adventure game now!