Dream House : Design Makeover & Flipper for Android

By Nexon Element Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Nexon Element Studio

Looking for an interior designer to decorate your dream house ? Play Dream House today - a relaxing, fun game that allows you to design,flip and makeover your dream house.

With more than 100+ assets show your unique house decore skills and design the house of your dreams.

- Create homes with a Vintage style or go Modern? You decide, you design!

- Design and renovate different rooms styles, including family-friendly living rooms, stylish bathrooms, rustic kitchens and chic bedrooms

- Experience addicting gameplay with offline mode so you can take the game from your home to the sky!

- Easy save and load feature. So no need to recreate everytime from scratch

- Frequent updates and new contents

Get access to all the premium assets from free for limited time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

