Looking for an interior designer to decorate your dream house ? Play Dream House today - a relaxing, fun game that allows you to design,flip and makeover your dream house.
With more than 100+ assets show your unique house decore skills and design the house of your dreams.
- Create homes with a Vintage style or go Modern? You decide, you design!
- Design and renovate different rooms styles, including family-friendly living rooms, stylish bathrooms, rustic kitchens and chic bedrooms
- Experience addicting gameplay with offline mode so you can take the game from your home to the sky!
- Easy save and load feature. So no need to recreate everytime from scratch
- Frequent updates and new contents
Get access to all the premium assets from free for limited time.