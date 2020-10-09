Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Dream Home House & Interior Design Makeover Game for Android

By TUYOO GAME Free

Developer's Description

By TUYOO GAME

Did you ever dream to design and decorate your own house, your sweet home exactly how you want? Now you can decorate a dream house with Dream Home House & Interior Design Makeover Game! Show us your talent for home decoration! Come design and makeover your dream houses and have fun with puzzles at the same time FOR FREE!

Become a home makeover and interior designer and solve fun match-2 puzzles to win a wide variety of fabulous rewards! Passing the matching levels to renovate all kinds of rooms and house plans!

Ready to decorate your dream home? Download Dream Home House & Interior Design Makeover Game & Start to Play Now!

With Dream Home you will have much fun:

-Home Design: Various styles to discover! Makeover and decorate rooms and houses in your style, all by yourself!

-1000+ match 2 levels: Constantly updated addictive puzzle gameplay. 1000 plus challenging match-2 levels with awesome boosters.

-Various Design Styles: Most popular interior design styles for recent 10 years at your disposal! Choose your favorite furniture and decorations, show off your talent, renovate rooms in your taste!

-Different Rooms: Living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, nursery, terrace, cozy corner, study room, etc. All in your choice!

-Multiple Houses: Not satisfied with only one house? We have plenty of houses for you to design and makeover!

Challenge the match 2 puzzle levels and show your design talent Now!

Game Features:

-Completely free blasting puzzle games to play!

-Various decorations & furniture to collect

-Over 1000 challenging puzzles in this decoration design & toon world!

-Show off your blast skill through joining various exciting tournaments!

-Ultimate free rewards from the daily challenge!

-Compete with other players worldwide to win the Champion Cup!

-Create your Guild or join the Guild you want with Facebook friends.

-More free coins and pros

-Addictive gameplay.

Have you ever felt difficult when playing a match-3 puzzle game? In Dream Home, you can fully enjoy the strong explosive feeling of crushing or blasting. This is a new kind of blasting puzzle game for both adults and children. Match at least 2 cubes of the same color, blast the blocks to collect decorations, boosters, and other props for real money rewards at each level!

Willing to play the Dream Home match game and decorate your dream house at the same time? Open Dream Home and check the fancy house & interior design world Now! Everyone can be a house decor designer by unlocking ultimate levels and getting furniture! Challenge yourself, to blast more, beat the higher score, and design more rooms!

Start your happiness by joining us, enjoy this unique free blasting puzzle game, and have a new adventure in Lucky Home tour!

Love blasting or crushing blocks in the decoration design & toon adventure world?

Download for free to enjoy blasting feeling with your friends!

Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or problems for Dream Home.

Our email: panda@tuyoogame.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.6

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now