Dream Dictionary & Meaning for iOS

By Emre Cakir Free

Your dreams are made up of combination of images, thoughts and emotions. Do you that your dreams do carry meaning? By reading and interpreting your dreams, you can discover a fountain of things about yourself i.e. your true desires or your fears. Dream Interpretation Dictionary app is designed in an Ebook format for the ease of reader to get insights and interpret the meaning of his or her dreams. Reader can easily find the definitions of his or her dreams for and they are in English Words. Acquiring the ability to interpret your dreams is a powerful tool.

Features of Dream Dictionary & Meaning

-No need the internet

-10,000 Dream Interpretations from A to Z

-Dream meaning listing in alphabetical order

-Listen Dream meaning

-Share Dream meanings with friends

-Like Dream meaning to don't forget.

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

