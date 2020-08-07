This application contains the best songs of Drake

This application is great for Drake lovers, this application is very easy to use and does not require large storage

Among the songs are:

Nonstop

Toosie Slide

Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross

In My Feelings

Omert

God's Plan

When To Say When & Chicago Freestyle

One Dance (Koni Remix Ft. Casey Malone)

Passionfruit

Hold On, We're Going Home ft. Majid Jordan