This app was designed to assist GMs in tracking the initiative of any encounter that requires the characters to act in turns. While initially designed for the Pathfinder (1st edition) rule-set, it can still be used with rule-sets that use a linear highest number first initiative systems.

The app was developed for instances where it isnt always the same players/characters at the table. As such, its designed to be easy to add characters to the list and doesnt require extra info like attributes.

Features:

Auto-roll:

A Character can be set to have their initiative rolled for them. So that the app will roll the chosen dice and use their modifier to determine their initiative. The auto-roll status of a character, can be changed by editing the character.

Roll-offs:

When two or more characters have the same stats, a prompt will appear with a list of the characters affected. From this prompt, you can manually set their order and the app will use this order for the rest of the encounter.

Timers:

A timer can be created to keep track of the number of rounds that have passed. There are two types of timers; one that progresses at the start of a new round and the other after a specific characters turn. The character chosen for the timer, is the current turn when timer is created. The timers can be set to repeat a specific/indefinite number of times. A notification will appear when a timer has completed/repeated. The UI for the timers can be accessed by pressing the round counter.

Save/Load:

Each list can be saved/loaded. It can be given a name and and records when it was created. These lists can also be exported/imported from the settings page, allowing you to transfer them to a different device/app version.

Delay:

If a player wishes to delay their turn, then simply use the delay button on their characters turn. To bring them out of delay, simply use the Out of Delay option from their character options. This will bring them out ahead of the current turn and change their info to keep the new order.

Rule-sets:

From the settings page you can choose a different rule-set. Currently the only rule-sets available are the default and prioritising PCs or NPCs. If one of the priority rule-sets is active, you will then be able to mark a character as a GM Character, in the character creation UI.

Health Tracker [Optional]:

A health tracker can be activated in the settings. This will add an extra option to the character creation UI, allowing you to set their maximum health. The tracker will then appear under the characters name and this is what you press to change their current health. If their max health is set to 0, then no health tracker will appear for that character.

Usage Information:

Starting a New Encounter/Combat:

A new encounter can only be started with two or more characters in the list. Also the initiative of a character (that isnt being auto-rolled) should be set, before clicking the New Combat button.

Character Options:

To access the character options, you can simply click on a characters name or any area of their list entry (except for the initiative number or the health tracker). From the character options you can delete a character, edit their information or bring them out of delay (There are some other options, but these are contextual).

Edit Menu:

From the edit menu, you are able to modify the information of an existing character and their auto-roll status. Also this is where you can change their max health (if the health tracker is active) and set if they are a GM character (If a priority rule-set is chosen)

Setting the Initiative of a Character:

Once a character has been added to the initiative list (excluding auto-rolled characters), you can set their initiative by clicking on the number on the far left of the character's entry.

