No more stressful games!

High-quality idle RPG, Dragon Sky!

[Features]

- Your own troop of powerful dragons!

Combine dragons to get a legendary dragon!

Use the powerful skills of legendary dragons to claim victory!

Upgrade the dragons for an even more power!

Form your team according to the attributes for added excitement!

- Idle Shooting RPG

Crush the enemies with auto battle!

Turning off the game won't stop the fight!

Thirsty for some shooting actions?

Show off your skills with the Boss Battle!

- Endless Contents to Enjoy

Compete against other users in the League Ranking!

Defeat different Attribute Bosses every day!

Cooperate with your Legion Members to eliminate the monster!

Receive the goddess's protection to breakthrough!

Device App Access Permission Notice

Notice per access permission

Access permissions are requested in order for us to provide you with the following service when you use the app.

[Required]

None

[Optional]

- Notifications: The permission is required to send you push notifications regarding the game.

Please note that you can still enjoy the service excluding features related to the above without giving access permissions.

How to remove access permissions

You can always change access permission settings whenever you'd like.

- Device Settings> Select the corresponding app> Choose either to enable/disable access

Language support: English, Franais, Deutsch, , , or .

Items are available for purchase in this game.

For Com2uS Mobile Game Terms of Service, visit

www.withhive.com.

- Terms of Service : http://terms.withhive.com/terms/policy/view/M9/T1

- Privacy Policy : http://terms.withhive.com/terms/policy/view/M138

For questions or customer support, please contact our Customer Support by visiting http://www.withhive.com/help/inquire