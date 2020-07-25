Join or Sign In

Dragon's Hidden World for iOS

By ZIROTEK Corp. Free

By ZIROTEK Corp.

New hidden object games free for 2020 with the mystery hidden objects especially for you!

Dragons Hidden World is waiting for you! It's time you started playing this game and get ready for a travel in the three worlds and 72 levels! Solve the mystery case in the secret worlds! Enter the Dragons Hidden World and look for hidden magic wand, enchanted pumpkins, and lost tiaras! If you enjoy playing detective games, but you are an old school player, Dragons Hidden World is an excellent retro hidden object game for you! Let the Dragon guide you through the enchanted worlds and be your companion in this crazy hidden object adventure!

Find objects in beautifully designed pictures of the Dragons Hidden World! Play hidden object puzzle games and train your brain to find a hidden object in the endless scene of cluttered objects in the pictures! If you enjoy playing hidden games full of mysteries, you're going to love Dragons Hidden World in the magic scene!

[Features]

- More than 2000+ hidden objects to find in this wonder world.

- Three mystery worlds and 72 levels with full of cool hidden objects

- Click on the dragons eye button to use the hint for help

- Zoom in/out the picture to find the hidden figures easily

- Move the picture when it is zoomed to find the hidden object

- Open the tablets to undergo the dragon initianion rite after you get stars

Download now and let the adventure begin!

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

