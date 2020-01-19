X

Dragon's Crown Skill Planner for Android

By Mundo Cani Free

By Mundo Cani

This is a simple skill planner and calculator for the PS3 and Vita game, Dragon's Crown, that helps you plan out your build - complete with individual skill level point cost and progression. This includes all character class skills and common skills.

App icon is used under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License, (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) granting use to Share and Adapt the material as long as it is attributed to the source (http://game-icons.net) and modifications are noted. This use is not endorsed by or affiliated with Game-Icons.net.

'Dragon's Crown' is a registered trademark of Altus. This application is not endorsed by nor affiliated with Altus.

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.11

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.1 and up

