DragRace.io is a game that will present countless hours of pleasure and a real challenge to players of all levels.

Drag Race it's speed it's racing.

Game Features:

- 28 crazy cars

- 1 race 9 opponents

- Many levels of tuning

- Hurricane of emotions

- Racing Drag race

Support for languages in the game: English, Russian.

Coming soon: Online Battle guns cars ,Online Speed Battle ,Online Drift Battle

Amazing graphics and stunning effects.

Compete and get coins. Improve your car and open new cars.

Simple and responsive controls help you enjoy super-smooth game in DragRace.io on all modern devices.

SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION:

Golden Ticket DragRace.io offers two membership options:

1) a weekly subscription worth $ 1.99 per week after a 3-day FREE trial period;

2) a monthly subscription worth $ 2.99 per month.

After you receive a signature, you will receive: from two to five coins, two unique skins (Bulldozer and Tank). Subscription renews automatically. After confirmation, the payment amount will be debited from your account. The subscription is renewed if you do not cancel it 24 hours before the expiration date. Renewals are also deducted from your account.

Prices are for US customers. Cost can be converted to local currency.

