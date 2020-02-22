X

DragRace.io for iOS

Developer's Description

DragRace.io is a game that will present countless hours of pleasure and a real challenge to players of all levels.

Drag Race it's speed it's racing.

Game Features:

- 28 crazy cars

- 1 race 9 opponents

- Many levels of tuning

- Hurricane of emotions

- Racing Drag race

Support for languages in the game: English, Russian.

Coming soon: Online Battle guns cars ,Online Speed Battle ,Online Drift Battle

Amazing graphics and stunning effects.

Compete and get coins. Improve your car and open new cars.

Simple and responsive controls help you enjoy super-smooth game in DragRace.io on all modern devices.

SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION:

Golden Ticket DragRace.io offers two membership options:

1) a weekly subscription worth $ 1.99 per week after a 3-day FREE trial period;

2) a monthly subscription worth $ 2.99 per month.

After you receive a signature, you will receive: from two to five coins, two unique skins (Bulldozer and Tank). Subscription renews automatically. After confirmation, the payment amount will be debited from your account. The subscription is renewed if you do not cancel it 24 hours before the expiration date. Renewals are also deducted from your account.

Prices are for US customers. Cost can be converted to local currency.

End of free period and renewal of subscription

- Payment of pictures

- If you do not cancel it 24 hours before the end of the period

Within 24 hours before the end of the current period

- After the purchase, the user can manage the signature and disable automatic updating through the account settings.

- Cancel the current period

- After shopping

Cancel a free period or subscription

- You can unsubscribe from the account in the store during the free period. This must be done at least 24 hours before the end of the free period.

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

