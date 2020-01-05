Dracula's World by Maxson Games
In Dracula's World a evil super villain kidnaps Dracula's girlfriend. Defeat monsters and villains to try to save her in time. Action packed arcade game with many exciting levels and plot twist. Take advantage of the different types of weapons at your disposal to defeat evil monsters, ghost, and goblins from harming Dracula's girlfriend. Do you have what it takes to save her life in Dracula's World?
Arcade
Action
Upgrades
Weapons
Published by Maxson Games
