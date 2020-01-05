Dracula's Return is the new trend setter game for the complex way points are obtained and also for displaying the top scorer.

In order to gain points, users will have to fire, by tapping on the top part of the screen, at mobile and dynamic obstacles to clear the way, and also fly through the static obstacles by tapping on the bottom part of the screen.

One evening, Dracula has partied until close to sunrise and has to transform in a bat and rush back to make his return to the mansion as quick as possible, but he has several obstacles in his way.

Fight gravity and avoid obstacles at all costs! Tap the bottom of the screen to fly and the top of the screen to fly & fire to ghosts that will appear. Each ghost will need to be hit twice in order to be eliminated.

Being hit by a ghost or crashing into an obstacle pillar, will cause a defeat.

Create your own strategy to avoid obstacles and collect as many blood bottles as you can.

The user that has the maximum numbers of blood bottles collected will be displayed in all game instances installed !