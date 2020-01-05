Dracula in Paris, by the makers of Birdy - Candy Wrecker and Lighted Mirror!

Play a captivating game of Dracula in Paris. This is a beautiful running game in 2D where you become the famous Dracula. You must take the maximum of gold pieces but don't take the silver pieces and don't touch the spears.

The rules are very simple, if you touch one time the screen, Dracula will jump and if you touch second time, Dracula will be transform it in bat and you will enable to fly.

FEATURES OF DRACULA IN PARIS

+ 70 levels

intuitive interface

restart from the last level won

easy rules

arcade game

general public

running game

TIPS FOR DRACULA IN PARIS

Tap the screen to jump.

Tap two times the screen to fly.

Take the maximum of gold pieces.

Don't take the silver pieces else you will die.

Everybody can play, this game is very easy and intuitive.

You can restart the game by pressing -New Game- in the main menu.

You can pause the game by entering the main menu.

You can turn the sound and music on or off from the main menu.

Keywords

dracula , running game , arcade , paris

Support and Feedback

If you have any technical problems please email us directly at jeff02android@wyrd.fr . Please, dont leave support problems in our comments we dont check those regularly and it will take longer to fix any issues that you might encounter. Thank you for your understanding!

Already a fan of Dracula in PAris? Like us on Facebook for the latest news:

https://www.facebook.com/dracula.paris/

For more information about Dracula In Paris, you could visit the website : http://g2applications.com

Finally, we wish to thank all the players of Dracula in Paris!