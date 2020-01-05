X

Dracula Nova/Apex/ADW Theme for Android

By Navin Rai Free

Developer's Description

By Navin Rai

Original Art work By fizzgig (DeviantArt)

Theme Features:

- Standard Wallpaper modified by Me,

- 280+ Spookyanna Icons by Me,

- Icon back + Icon Mask,

- Custom Font: (included in theme)

- Compatible with Apex, Nova and ADW Launchers.

Drawer Settings:

a) Click menu Apex Settings Drawer Settings

b) Tap on Drawer background transparency

c) Set between 75% 100%.

Clock Widget on Standby:

- HD Widget

- Minimalistic Text Widget.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
