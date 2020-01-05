Original Art work By fizzgig (DeviantArt)
Theme Features:
- Standard Wallpaper modified by Me,
- 280+ Spookyanna Icons by Me,
- Icon back + Icon Mask,
- Custom Font: (included in theme)
- Compatible with Apex, Nova and ADW Launchers.
Drawer Settings:
a) Click menu Apex Settings Drawer Settings
b) Tap on Drawer background transparency
c) Set between 75% 100%.
Clock Widget on Standby:
- HD Widget
- Minimalistic Text Widget.
