DrPTSD EMDR:1stEyeMove-Therapy for iOS

By Chie Yada Free

Developer's Description

By Chie Yada

==This app IS the best to be willing to start EMDR! ==

EMDR(Eye MovementDesensitization and Reprocessing)-like eye motion by this app

can be experienced BEFORE the real EMDR.

This process may help a lot for people such as the frightened or the unwilling.

(The author is an internal medicine doctor, so please make sure as follows,

Notice> This is not for the real EMDR

> This is an EMDR-like GAME

> Before using by kids, parents or some professionals(such as psychiatrists

) are recommended

to try in advance.

> No responsibility shall be owed when the user get adverse events, feeling bad, aggravations of symptoms. (Search 'EMDR')

>This may be the first EMDR-like app for kids.

iPhone6

and iPad ok, 2nd, 3rd generations also can be used.

Ilustrations by Dr. Stop-Crying Smile all rights reserved.

Special thanks to Kosaido-san.

