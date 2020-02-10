==This app IS the best to be willing to start EMDR! ==
EMDR(Eye MovementDesensitization and Reprocessing)-like eye motion by this app
can be experienced BEFORE the real EMDR.
This process may help a lot for people such as the frightened or the unwilling.
(The author is an internal medicine doctor, so please make sure as follows,
Notice> This is not for the real EMDR
> This is an EMDR-like GAME
> Before using by kids, parents or some professionals(such as psychiatrists
) are recommended
to try in advance.
> No responsibility shall be owed when the user get adverse events, feeling bad, aggravations of symptoms. (Search 'EMDR')
>This may be the first EMDR-like app for kids.
iPhone6
and iPad ok, 2nd, 3rd generations also can be used.
Ilustrations by Dr. Stop-Crying Smile all rights reserved.
Special thanks to Kosaido-san.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.