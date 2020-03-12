Dr!ve allows the delivery drivers to automatically get their deliveries directly from the Thrive point of sale system and then

1. Route directly to the location using their favorite navigation program

2. Call the customer with one button push

3. Capture customer signature for credit cards (elimnating lost credit card receipts)

4. Have suggested tips directly on the screen for the customer to choose

5. Allows store management to see where the driver is in case a customer calls and asks where the driver is and ETA

These are a few of the highlights of the Dr!ve app and more are being developed! If your restaurant doesn't use Thr!ve POS , please contact Granbury Solutions so you can deploy Dr!ve!