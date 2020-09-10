Join or Sign In

Dr.RightAssistant for iOS

By Guangzhou WideVision Medical Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Guangzhou WideVision Medical Technology

As a busy physician, have you come across the following scenarios?

-You are not able to offer instant, all-rounded service since there are too many patients;

-You find it an onerous task to import and organise loads of medical records;

-You are not able to conduct a real-time, comprehensive monitor of patients with chronic diseases, which negatively affects the overall quality of treatment.

-Complicated cases often require multiple specialists with varied experience, yet you are too busy to move around for assistance.

-Dr. Right is here for your service!

What are the features we designed for doctors?

-Online patient-medic consultation

Doctors can conduct highly efficient communication with patients online, regardless of geographical and time limitation.

- Electronic health records

The quick and easy medical record for patients obviates organising. Every health record will be synced in the cloud database once created, ready for doctors to check at anytime and anywhere.

-Smart treatment

Conducts real-time monitor of patients health indicators and generates graphs for periodic variation. Doctors can offer better analysis and treatment based on the information.

-Medical collaboration

Doctors can improve their work efficiency by sharing challenging cases online and solving them together.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.2

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.8.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

