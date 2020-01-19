Using Dr.Pad practice management app, you can manage all your patient records such as personal information, medical reports, medication, visit history, clinical notes, patient history, and other notes. Appointments for your patients can be easily handled using Dr.Pad app.

Various tests and screenings (X-ray, blood test, and more) files of your patients can be stored and accessed easily using the Dr.Pad app. You can invite your office assistants to work on your patient medical records, and that will be available for you to look at it immediately.Using the Dr.Pad app, you can manage all your electronic medical record (EMR) very easily.

FEATURES: FREE

- Create and keep track of patient's appointments, visit history, and medical records.

- Easy to use mobile app, elegantly designed for phone and tablet.

- SMS and/or email prescription, appointment reminder, and visit history to a patient

- Attach a picture to patient record.

- Attach any two documents(audio, video, and image) to a patient's visit.

PAID - ALL THE FEATURES BUT NO CLOUD: $6.99(30%0ff)

- Attach many documents(audio, video, and image) to a patient's visit.

- Generate patient's medication and clinical notes as a PDF.

- Access to historical medications, clinical notes, other notes, and billings in a single screen.

- Print prescription directly from the app.

- Set up many clinics with a single sign-on.

- If you are visiting many clinics, then switch to the visiting clinic and access the clinical data (of course, you need an invitation first)

- Templates for sending email, SMS, and print

- Save prescription as a template and reuse it

- Some of the future enhancements at no cost.

PAID - YEARLY SUBSCRIPTION FOR CLOUD & ALL FEATURES: $99.99/Yearly(30% off)

- Includes all the paid features.

- HIPAA Compliant secured cloud storage.

- Effortlessly save your clinical data in an unlimited secured cloud storage. No separate cloud account or setting is required.

- Access all your clinical data from any mobile phones or tablets.

- Cross-user and cross-device syncing.

- Automatic sync to secure cloud at a specific time ( Save data to cloud automatically) and/or using sync option. The updated clinical data will be readily available for you to look at it.

- Send medication and clinical notes as a PDF link to a patient through SMS(message), email, and other apps such as WhatsApp.

- Invite nurses, assistants, or other doctors as a member to work on your clinical data( members have limited admin access ).

- Manage your clinical members by adding and/or removing from your clinic.

- All the future enhancements at no cost.

We offer in-app purchases for additional features and cloud storage.

The "ALL THE FEATURES BUT NO CLOUD" includes additional features and priced at $6.99 USD.

The "YEARLY SUBSCRIPTION FOR CLOUD & ALL FEATURES" includes unlimited cloud storage and all the additional features, and priced at $99.99 USD yearly (pricing may vary in countries other than U.S).

If you subscribe via iTunes:

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at $99.99 USD. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

For free 30 days trials, you won't be charged until your trial has ended. Your iTunes account only be charged once your purchase is confirmed. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when purchasing a subscription.

Terms of Service: http://drpad.us/terms-and-conditions/

Privacy Policy: http://drpad.us/privacy/

See how it works at YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqL-NyB15FdfuQRFKHi4_QA