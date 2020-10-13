Join or Sign In

Dr Mohan's Diabetes App for iOS

By Jana Care Free

Developer's Description

By Jana Care

The Dr. Mohan's Diabetes Management Program is a proven online lifestyle coaching program based on a landmark clinical study called the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in the US and has been designed for India in partnership with Dr. Mohans Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Track Diet & Activity

In order to help you, we have created an easy to use web and mobile platform that help seamlessly integrate diet & activity tracking into your life. What once was a laborious task can be an inspiration to create lifestyle changes. With tracking, watch as you improve your food intake and exercise routine.

You can track the following parameters using the app.

Glucose

Daily activity (using built-in pedometer)

Dietary Intake

Weight

Insulin Units

Blood Pressure

HbA1c

Lipids

Learn How to Achieve a Healthier Lifestyle Balance

Our weekly interactive video lessons will help you learn exciting and proven strategies to eat healthier, become more active and manage day-to-day situations that come in the way of improving lifestyle. You will be guided by our expert coaches who as certified diabetes educators have helped thousands of participants just like you!

Note: Free version comes with content for 1 week. Interested users can upgrade from within the app itself to unlock full features.

Reports:

Get access to beautiful and informative reports about the information that you are tracking. These reports can also be shown to your personal physician so that he/she can get better data about your health.

Note: Free version of the app allows you to see report data only for the last 7 days of usage. To enable full Report functionality, upgrade the Habits app.

How to upgrade the app?

Go to Lessons tab and tap Upgrade.

The program is recommended for people with:

-Type II Diabetes

-Pre-diabetes

-Hypertension

-High Cholesterol

Designed by Jana Care, a company spun out of original public health research at Harvard and MIT. We are dedicated to reversing the growing epidemic of Diabetes across India and the globe.

If you are facing any issues or have feedback, please email us on support@janacare.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

