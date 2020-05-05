WHAT YOU NEED TO DO?

This is a game of beat. Enjoy the rush of energy when you hear our EDM song. Hold and drag to control the ball while it hops on tiles. You need to hit every tile and try to keep hopping till you fall of. The song is carefully choosen to match the beat.

The game loops and everytime it does it gets quicker and harder to play. Discover epic themes and challenge yourself to reach the 7 level! How far can you make it? Enjoy and have an epic hopping.

NOTICE!

We rush you to tell us if something you see is wrong. This is a game made by fans!