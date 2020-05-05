Best EDM beat game in the world is here!

Tap on best neon colored tap tiles while matching the rhythm with the track's beat. Beautiful EDM neon graphics will inspire you to do epic things. Colors will swap, song will get faster and effects will get more best so be warry!

Switch from piano to awesome EDM tracks and feel the power of remix adn rhythm!

This awesome game is not official, let us know if we infringe on something.

THIS COOL GAME OFFERS YOU:

-Gameplay is fun

-Great neon colors

-Powerful loops

-Stunning effects

-Beautiful songs and graphics

-Long EDM song list