X

Dr. Benny's Forensic Science for Android

By HKU Scientific Method and Reasoning Free

Developer's Description

By HKU Scientific Method and Reasoning

You are the investigator to help Detective Benny solving crimes! Use your forensic science knowledge to obtain and analyze the evidence from each crime scene. Interview suspects and build a case.

In this game, you will be given a number of crime scenes that test your forensic science knowledge and analytical skills. Based on what the evidence tells you, can you deduce whos guilty? Can the prosecutor use your case in court? Ready for the Challenges?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping