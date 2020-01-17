You are the investigator to help Detective Benny solving crimes! Use your forensic science knowledge to obtain and analyze the evidence from each crime scene. Interview suspects and build a case.
In this game, you will be given a number of crime scenes that test your forensic science knowledge and analytical skills. Based on what the evidence tells you, can you deduce whos guilty? Can the prosecutor use your case in court? Ready for the Challenges?
