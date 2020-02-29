The free Downpour.com app gives your Android device access to all your downloadable audiobooks from the Downpour.com e-commerce website, complete with single-touch full library and audiobook list views.

No Wi-Fi connection is needed to download your audiobooks. As long as you have a cell connection you can begin your downloadbut data rates may apply. Once downloaded, you can take your audiobooks with you on the go.

Quick listening You can start listening to your audiobook as soon as the first track is downloaded to your device. All additional tracks will continue to download in the background.

The Downpour.com app contains well designed playback functionality and controls, including track advance and previous track selection and bookmarkingthe app saves your place automatically so you can pick up right where you left off without having to remember where you were. Other key features include track-list view and time elapsed by track/chapter, with on-screen track scrub bar functionality.

Easy Syncing There is no need for difficult and time consuming transfers/syncing of files between your computer and your Android device. The Downpour.com app will handle all of the technical aspects for youno more worrying about which file type is the most appropriate for your device.

WHATS NEW

AUDIOBOOK RENTALS - First car rentals, then movie rentals, now save a boatload of money with audiobook rentals!

Get 30-60 days to complete an audiobook.

Free up space on your device.

Save up to 70% off retail pricing.

CROSS-DEVICE SYNCING - Now you can listen to your favorite books on all your devices and never lose your place.

OTHER UPDATES

Improved downloads on slow networks.

Added variable playback speed.

Added variable scrub speed.

Individual track downloads.

Individual track deletion.

Save non-rental books to SD storage.