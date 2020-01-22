In a couple of taps, you can choose the Xiaomi / POCO device, the type of MIUI / Android One ROM and version that you want to get the official Recovery and Fastboot version download links (if they are in the DB). It's a truly straightforward system, you no longer need to go deep into endless forum posts or utterly unusable pages!

Remember that you can also use the keyboard to search and find the device much faster!

Thanks to the collaboration of the @masquenoticias staff @mariuca77 and also en.miui.com supermod @djstatikvx we've gathered more than 6.000 links! Therefore, in addition to finding the latest version, you can also revive older ROMs; just be careful with the latest anti-rollback, region locks and other things that flashing an older ROM might have .

And that is all! I hope you like it and you'll use it! If you have any suggestions don't hesitate to write a review below, send an email to hello@izadi.xyz or contact me directly through my Telegram (t.me/izadiegizabal).