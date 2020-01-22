X

Downmi - MIUI ROM Downloader for Xiaomi/POCOPHONE for Android

By Izadi Egizabal Free

Developer's Description

By Izadi Egizabal

In a couple of taps, you can choose the Xiaomi / POCO device, the type of MIUI / Android One ROM and version that you want to get the official Recovery and Fastboot version download links (if they are in the DB). It's a truly straightforward system, you no longer need to go deep into endless forum posts or utterly unusable pages!

Remember that you can also use the keyboard to search and find the device much faster!

Thanks to the collaboration of the @masquenoticias staff @mariuca77 and also en.miui.com supermod @djstatikvx we've gathered more than 6.000 links! Therefore, in addition to finding the latest version, you can also revive older ROMs; just be careful with the latest anti-rollback, region locks and other things that flashing an older ROM might have .

And that is all! I hope you like it and you'll use it! If you have any suggestions don't hesitate to write a review below, send an email to hello@izadi.xyz or contact me directly through my Telegram (t.me/izadiegizabal).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 38
Downloads Last Week 2
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping