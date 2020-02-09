X

Downloader.ly : Save Tik Tok Video(unofficial) for Android

By Studio My Game Free

Developer's Description

By Studio My Game

Downloader.ly is a free app that help you save / download public tik tok videos.

Downlaoder.ly help save any video from tik tok without any water mark.

How to use the application

1. Copy tik tok videos URL from official app and paste the link on URL field.

2. Click on download video or save Images to store the media.

3. Check your internal storage for sharing your saved media on other social media platform.

Disclaimer:

This app is by no means affiliated to musical.ly or Tik Tok.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

