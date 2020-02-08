Twitter Tube helps you download your favorite Twitter videos and gif into your phone in the easiest and fastest way, so you can open the video anytime, anywhere or share it to other social apps such as Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook...

You can choose the resolution of the video to download. The app will show the size of the video, help you easy to decide which resolution you should download.

Most importantly, it downloads very fast, and it is 100% free and completely ad-free.

Let's install this awesome app now!

Featured:

Download Twitter videos very easy and fast with some simple steps.

Can choose the video resolutions to download.

100% free and completely ad-free, best user experience, you will love it.

How to download Twitter videos with this app?, it's very easy and simple:

1 In the Twitter Tube app, turn on the button "Check to enable automatic download".

2 In the Twitter app, below the video or gif that you love, click the share icon.

3 Select the video resolution that you want.

4 Wait or browse other twitter videos.

If Twitter Tube app is helpful for you, please rate me .

If you have any issue, feedback, suggestion, or just want to say hi, please feel free to let us hear from you at "cherylchen1020@gmail.com" so we can continue to bring you the best experiences and updates.

Thank you for using Download Twitter Tube app.