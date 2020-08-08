Join or Sign In

Download Video & Songs for StarMaker for Android

By Smart Mobile Apps Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Smart Mobile Apps Studio

Are you looking for a Starmaker downloader to help you can download video Starmaker or Starmaker song download?

Our app will help you can download mp4 Starmaker video easily, not only save Starmaker video , our app can download Starmaker sing karaoke.

With ""Starmaker Downloader - Starmaker Audio/Video Downloader"" I'm going to show you how to download the songs from the Starmaker app

With sing Starmaker downloader you can convert Starmaker to mp3 and convert Starmaker to mp4

Many people use Starmaker ask us about How To Save Songs & Video of Starmaker To Phone Gallery ? Or How to download recorded songs from Starmaker? How To Download Songs From Starmaker App?

If you want to find best way of downloading song from Starmaker app , app ""Starmaker Recording Downloader"" allow you to easily download audio and video from Starmaker.

Download Recordings From Starmaker to Your Phone with this simplest way. Simple and Easy and Fastest Song Download from Starmaker

Easy to download your karaoke Starmaker song. - Play your downloaded karaoke song offline in three formats video and audio and cover

1) Open the Starmaker app and open the song that you want to download.

2) After opening the song click the share arrow mark at the bottom of the app

3) There you will see a lot of options to share your song, you can select ""More"" then select app ""sing download for Starmaker"" from list

4) Or you can select ""Copy link"" and open ""Starmaker saver for Starmaker downloader"" and paste link to app

5) ""Starmaker Downloader - Download Starmaker Audio/Video Songs"" app will auto detect and show for you to download Video, Mp3 Music

6) All downloaded songs are saved in Phone/Sing-Starmaker-Video-Downloader

Disclaimer

All video and audio file is directly served from Starmaker server. We do not save/download/cache any audio and/or video. Everything parsing/grabbing at realtime using publicly accessed file on Starmaker website. We don't have access to delete original performance but if the original performance on Starmaker website deleted, we will never show any files automatically. To request deletion of any performance or fill DMCA report please check Starmaker terms here: https://www.Starmaker.com/en/termsofservice

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 151
Downloads Last Week 29
Report Software

