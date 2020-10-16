Join or Sign In

Download Twitter Videos - Save Twitter & GIF for Android

By Mercybit Free

Developer's Description

By Mercybit

Download twitter videos helps you to download Twitter videos and gif that you love to your device in the easy and quick way.

You can watch saved video anytime, anywhere you want without search on twitter any enjoy the video.

With simple steps, you can easily download your favorite videos and GIF. Check what you saved in the download list. Enjoy Twitter videos and photos anytime anywhere.

How to download?

1. Open your Twitter, choose "Copy link to Tweet" on the video you like

2. Open VideoDownloader for Twitter, you will see the video thumbnail. Just press the download button to save it.

Notes:

1. Do not use Download Twitter Videos app to save videos, save gifs or retweet them without the permission of the respective owner. We respect the rights of Twitter.

2. Video Downloader for Twitter is not affiliated with Twitter, but it is a tool to help download videos from Twitter, save gif from Twitter.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
