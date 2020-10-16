Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Download Twitter Videos - GIF & Tweet Downloader for Android

By Video Downloader & Video Player Team Free

Developer's Description

By Video Downloader & Video Player Team

Video Downloader for Twitter helps you to download Twitter videos and gif that you like to your device very quickly. Then you can share it with your friends or any social media.

save the internet traffic. It uses the database to save your query, avoid download the same Twitter videos | GIF - the main reason makes waste a lot of data usage, which is the problem of other same category apps. Besides, you can choose the video resolution(if +1 available) to download, the app also show the size of the video, help you easy to decide which the video you should download, suitable for your needs. Design for best user experience, with beautiful UI and very little advertising. Let's install this awesome app now!

Download Twitter Videos - GIF & Tweet Downloader

App (Twitter Downloader) supports super download mode which can boost your download speed up to 3 times faster than other downloaders with its multi-thread tech.

How To Use:

Method 1:

Open Twitter and click "Copy link to Tweet" to copy tweet link

Open Twitter Downloader

It will download automatically!

Method 2:

Open Twitter and Click "Share tweet via" and choose Twitter Downloader.

Done!

Features:

- Free Twitter GIF downloader and free Twitter video saver

- Share saved GIF pictures to your friend when chatting on WhatsApp, Facebook messenger or Line

- Support all HD video and photo downloads

- No login required, Great Twitter video saver and Twitter video downloader. No private issues.

- Support different resolution Tweet download

- Download Twitter videos and save Twitter videos in easy steps

- Download videos from Twitter super fast with multi-thread download tech

- Download video in the background, the download wont be interrupted when exiting the app

- Easy to share or repost downloaded Twitter videos or GIFs

- Play videos offline with the built-in video player

- Review photos offline with the built-in album

- Small size and lightweight

Notes:

Do not use Download Twitter Videos app to save videos, save gifs or retweet them without the permission of respective owner. We respect the rights of Twitter.

This Twitter video downloader app is not affiliated with Twitter, but it is a tool to help download videos from Twitter, save gif from Twitter.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube

Free
Get the official YouTube app for Android phones and tablets.
Android
YouTube

MX Player

Free
Watch videos in various formats.
Android
MX Player

YouTube Red

$9.99
Watch videos without interruptions.
Android
YouTube Red

VLC for Android

Free
Play any video and audio files, as well as network streams, network shares, and drives, and DVD ISOs.
Android
VLC for Android

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now