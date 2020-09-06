Start playing Downfall: Mars today with thousands of players around the world.

Switch and match Mars Stones in this divine puzzle adventure to progress to the next level.

Downfall: Mars is completely free to play but some optional in-game items will require payment.

You can turn off the payment feature by disabling in-app purchases in your devices settings.

Downfall: Mars features:

Various ways to play: Target Score, Timed Levels, Get all items mode

Mars stones, wrapped and striped Special Mars Stones, Color Bombs and various other future boosters to help with challenging levels

Hundreds of the best levels in the Downfall: Mars

It's easy to sync the game between devices and unlock full game features when connected to the Internet