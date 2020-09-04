Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Down.ly for iOS

By Jay Borania Free

Developer's Description

By Jay Borania

Down.ly for instagram helps you to see your instagram photos in your device for free.

Now you can quickly view Instagram photos offline by using Down.ly for Instagram app.

Steps to use:

1. Open Down.ly app and Open Instagram.

2. Do Copy Share Url of Photos.

3. Go back to Down.ly and Photos will be there automatically.

Enjoy Down.ly for Instagram app and please mail us your suggestion.

Need Help? Please send us at

MeeraEnterprise9190@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now