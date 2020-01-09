In dotz io game, your goal is to become the biggest dot among others! But there is a catch: Each time you level up, your mass shrinks and you have to scale up even more!

Control your dot to get bigger and level up! Each level will bring you a bigger storage capacity. Collect the idle dots to get bigger and fill your capacity.

Poke and blast other dots to become the biggest dot of the io game! The bigger always eats the little. But watch out: No matter how big you are, you will start with a tiny dot when you level up!

Use your boost wisely and chase other dots to poke when they become tiny again.

Clown Games is a brand of Alictus and is the developer of popular io games available on mobile and web! Reach us and send your feedback:

https://dotz.io

https://youtube.com/clowngames

https://instagram.com/clown.games/

https://clown.gs