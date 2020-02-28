You may not know, but there are more than 100 kinds of invisible insects that look a little like Dora-chan and his friends around you, and Dora-chan's Insect Collecting GO! is the app which will reveal the insects that you cant see with your naked eyes.

Meeting and collecting the invisible insects may change your life.

Try it !

How to find Insects

Many Insects, not like some monsters, live in houses. You don't have to go outside to meet the Insects.

To find the Insects, start the app, and just walk!

The more you walk, the more you can feel the sign of bugs. (iPad is a little heavy to carry, so if you find the button to call Insects, touch it! Insects will come near you.)

Insects don't like cars and bicycles. You won't be able to find the Insects on vehicles.

If you need a little exercise, you can move your body finding the Insects! There is a pedometer attached to the app, so you can see how many steps, distance you walked, how many floors you went up and down during the play. (Notice; Pedometer doesn't work on some devices such as iPads.)

If you don't want to walk, or can't walk, just shake the iPhone! Insects will come near you.

How to get the Insects

While walking, you may find gold, silver and bronze balls. Touch to pick them up. By tapping the balls at the bottom of the view, you can throw the balls to the Insects.

Insects move very fast. You can get the Insects by 100% probability with the gold balls, but gold balls are very precious. Don't waste them.

Probability of silver and bronze balls are lower.

Rank of the Insects

There are 6 Ranks for the Insects.

Legend

Rank S

Rank A

Rank B

Rank C

Rank D

You can watch the Insects on the Album.

About the Stage

On the left top of the view, you can find your current stage.

When you go to a new stage, the Insects that appear will change.

You will be able to encounter more rare Insects if you go to a higher stage.