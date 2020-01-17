X

Dora and Diego's Vacation HD for Android

By Nickelodeon $3.99

Developer's Description

Explore Dora and Diego's first interactive story app featuring 40 exciting, tappable animations and magical stickers! Read along as Dora tells you about her adventures with Diego on a vacation to the campgrounds.

* Narrated by Dora! * Photo album comes to life!

* Tilt the device to reveal hidden layers!

* Drag stickers anywhere in the scene!

* Stickers move when you place them on their magic hotspots!

* Tap moving characters or objects to see them come to life!

* Watch the pages animate as you turn them!

For more exciting adventures, look for Dora's Enchanted Forest, Dora the Explorer: Find Boots, and the Team Umizoomi Carnival apps, all available in the Google Play Store!

Dora & Diego's Vacation HD collects personal user data as well as non-personal user data (including aggregated data). User data collection is in accordance with applicable law, such as COPPA. User data may be used, for example, to respond to user requests; enable users to take advantage of certain features and services; personalize content and advertising; and manage and improve Nickelodeon's services. For more information regarding Nickelodeon's use of personal user data, please visit the Nickelodeon Group Privacy Policy below. Our Privacy Policy is in addition to any terms, conditions or policies agreed to between you and Google, Inc., and Nickelodeon and its affiliated entities are not responsible for Google's collection or use of your personal user data and information. Use of this app is subject to the Nickelodeon End User License Agreement. For users residing in the EU, Dora & Diego's Vacation HD may include the use of persistent identifiers for game management purposes and installation of this app constitutes your permission to such usage of persistent identifiers for all users on your device.

Privacy Policy

http://www.nickjr.com/about/privacy-policy.html

End User License Agreement

http://www.nick.com/info/eula.html

Customer Support

http://ads.nickjr.com/appsupport

What's new in version 1.2.0

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

