Explore Dora and Diego's first interactive story app featuring 40 exciting, tappable animations and magical stickers! Read along as Dora tells you about her adventures with Diego on a vacation to the campgrounds.

* Narrated by Dora! * Photo album comes to life!

* Tilt the device to reveal hidden layers!

* Drag stickers anywhere in the scene!

* Stickers move when you place them on their magic hotspots!

* Tap moving characters or objects to see them come to life!

* Watch the pages animate as you turn them!

For more exciting adventures, look for Dora's Enchanted Forest, Dora the Explorer: Find Boots, and the Team Umizoomi Carnival apps, all available in the Google Play Store!

