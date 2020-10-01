Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Dope Pix - 4K Wallpapers & HD Background (UHD) for Android

By invent Free

Developer's Description

By invent

Features -

1. Daily New Wallpapers Added

2. High-Quality Wallpapers in Full HD.

3. Choose from Different Categories.

4. Easy to Crop & Set Wallpaper.

5. Set Wallpaper on Home-Screen & Lock-Screen Easily.

6. Scrolling Wallpapers.

7. Trending Section - Check The Most Viewed Wallpapers.

8. Favourite Button - Make your Own Favourite Collection.

Rate Wallpapers.

Wallpaper Categories -

Minimal Wallpapers

Portraits

Buildings

Street Lighting Walls.

Landscape mobile wallpapers

Emoji Wallpapers

Girls Wallpapers

Cars Vector Wallpapers.

Amoled Wallpapers.

Cool Amoled Wallpapers

Quotes Wallpapers

Dope wallpapers

Here you will get all wallpapers in Super Crispy Quality. So Download DopePix now in your phone and also share it with your friends.

"Most of the wallpapers in this are made from by Admin, If you find any wallpapers which belong to you and you have copyright, Just drop us an email we will remove it or will provide proper credits"

Go and Download this App Now. Welcome to Dope Pix Community

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now