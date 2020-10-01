Features -

1. Daily New Wallpapers Added

2. High-Quality Wallpapers in Full HD.

3. Choose from Different Categories.

4. Easy to Crop & Set Wallpaper.

5. Set Wallpaper on Home-Screen & Lock-Screen Easily.

6. Scrolling Wallpapers.

7. Trending Section - Check The Most Viewed Wallpapers.

8. Favourite Button - Make your Own Favourite Collection.

Rate Wallpapers.

Wallpaper Categories -

Minimal Wallpapers

Portraits

Buildings

Street Lighting Walls.

Landscape mobile wallpapers

Emoji Wallpapers

Girls Wallpapers

Cars Vector Wallpapers.

Amoled Wallpapers.

Cool Amoled Wallpapers

Quotes Wallpapers

Dope wallpapers

Here you will get all wallpapers in Super Crispy Quality. So Download DopePix now in your phone and also share it with your friends.

"Most of the wallpapers in this are made from by Admin, If you find any wallpapers which belong to you and you have copyright, Just drop us an email we will remove it or will provide proper credits"

Go and Download this App Now. Welcome to Dope Pix Community