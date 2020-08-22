What is a door? Does a wooden or metal rectangle always symbolize the exit? That is not always correct. Stereotypes can be deadly. If you cannot leave, that means you did not realize what I am trying to tell you.

Developers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gamedaycom

help@mgameday.com

Featured

Deleting an app will erase stored data.

Dismantle suspicious items.

Sometimes you have to combine two items.

Do not give up! you can escape!