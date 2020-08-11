Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Doom & Destiny Advanced Lite for iOS

By Matteo Nicolotti Free

Developer's Description

By Matteo Nicolotti

Venture with the most nerdy anti-heroes of all times, face a crazy adventure, defeat a mad business man and save the universe, one fetch quest at a time.

ROLL YOUR DICE

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you dont need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, youll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

JOIN THE ARENA, BRO!

The action doesnt stop with the single player adventure!

Enter the Arena and fight other players in asyncronous turn based battles!

Fight and unlock 100 unique multiplayer perks, 64+ costumes and more and reach the top online leadersboard!

Join the Doom & Destiny Community on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DoomAndDestiny

Help us with your idea on the Steam forum:

http://steamcommunity.com/app/361040/discussions/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.5

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 2.8.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now