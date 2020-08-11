Venture with the most nerdy anti-heroes of all times, face a crazy adventure, defeat a mad business man and save the universe, one fetch quest at a time.

ROLL YOUR DICE

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you dont need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, youll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

JOIN THE ARENA, BRO!

The action doesnt stop with the single player adventure!

Enter the Arena and fight other players in asyncronous turn based battles!

Fight and unlock 100 unique multiplayer perks, 64+ costumes and more and reach the top online leadersboard!

Join the Doom & Destiny Community on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DoomAndDestiny

Help us with your idea on the Steam forum:

http://steamcommunity.com/app/361040/discussions/