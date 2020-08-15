Join or Sign In

Don't touch my cell phone - Anti-Theft Security for Android

By Softmatic Soft Free

Developer's Description

By Softmatic Soft

Protect your self phone from unauthorized people that try to touch your phone without permission. Dont touch app provide to secure your smart phone from unknown persons. Those who want to try to stole your smart phone Dont afraid . Dont touch me app informed from these mention situation. And also inform you if some one who unlock my phone with out permission. Don't touch my smart phone have provided alarming any time that some one unauthorized pepale access and tries to pick up your smart phone. Don't touch me app can't stoping alarm without your permassion.

Don't touch my smart phone responsiblity to proved you Burglar alarm and save from anit theft. No body touch your self phone if don't touch my app is install. If some one try it will play alarming. Means by installing this app your smart phone is secure. Dont' Touch my smart phone easy to use it and simple interface any body know his functionlities. Don't touch my smart phone have also locker if you want to activate it. they can't stop Burglary Alarm if you enter the password they stop Burglary Alarm. Ensure that if you are sleeping and some one try to touch your smart phone. Alarm will be start and you can catch the thief by handily.

* How to use it

- Install Don't touch my smart phone. Open app and activate anti theft Burglary alarm. after the alarm you can deactivate your alarm thay are stoping the security alarm.

- If want to more secure your smart phone give a strong password,Don't touch my phone can stop when you enter a right password.

* Features

. simple, attractive, user friedly and well designed

. Loud seven Different tones that you can change if you want to select it

. Have a fully protected PIN password AppLock Security

. activate, deactivate,change ore remove passwords and privacy protector

. Without permission use your smart phone to protect it.

. Runs in the background even if minimize the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
