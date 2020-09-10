Join or Sign In

Don't stop! Sound Ninja - voice control game for iOS

By Wai Chin Ng

By Wai Chin Ng

Sound ninja is an endless running and jumping game. Players need to use their voice to control the Ninja.

During this game the Ninja need to jump and run through different traps. Don't let the ninja fall into the gaps otherwise the game will be over. So, players need to voice out to the microphone to make the ninja jump and go through as many traps as you can.

Try to voice out loudly and Release your stress!

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

