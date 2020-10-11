Join or Sign In

Don't step the white tile for Android

By fieldWalking Free

Developer's Description

By fieldWalking

!!! ONE OF JAPANS MOST POPULAR APPS, WITH OVER 10,000,000 DOWNLOADS !!!

An addicting Japanese game that tests your reflexes against time and movement. Test your speed and accuracy with this simple and fun game!

Bring back the heart of that nostalgic boy!

The more you walk, the more reward you get. You can buy new shoes from mom.

When you reach the best titles of "Time Attack", "Endors" and "Sundome", you can play with their shoes. Let's go out with new shoes!

Start

Tap the start button to begin and then tap on the black blocks to follow the 50 steps toward the goal.

The quicker you tap, the faster the path moves!

Tap on a white block and the game is over.

Time Attack Mode

Test your speed to see how fast can you complete 50 steps to the goal?

Endurance Mode

At the start of this mode you have the option to display how many steps youve taken and if you want a countdown.

Choose Yes to display your steps and to begin a countdown of 10 seconds.

Choose No to walk on the path as long as you can without mistakes.

Sudden Stop Mode

In this mode you have a 10 seconds to step as many times as possible, but you have to stop before the 10 second mark.

One step over10 seconds and you lose--so tip-toe quickly, but carefully!

Score

Your scores are recorded so you can always check your improvement.

About

Instructions on how to play the game, as well as the developers best score are included.

Can you do better than the developer?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 33

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 33

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

