You really need to go, but you don't want to go in your pants. You are standing in a hallway outside the bathroom, trying to figure out what to do. The pressure is building up and you're running out of time. There are rumors that the story of the game is based on a true story.

Start by clicking next to the tiny arrow on the bottom left corner of the game window. The controls are text-based. You're trying to avoid poop in your pants, but have to type all of the commands to tell your guy what to do. To begin, type play and press enter. Type instructions such as open door to perform different tasks. If youre stuck, make sure to look at everything you can. Obviously, the game does not recognize every command, but it does have a certain vocabulary of verbs. There aren't many items to interact with, so there really aren't too many commands that would be relevant to the gameplay.

The game only has one screen, with two rooms connected by a door. There's the hallway-esque pink-walled room and the white-walled toilet room, but everything can be seen and done from the viewpoint of the hallway. The game is really short and can be solved in only a few commands. The goal of the game is to unlock all the different endings and earn the title "P**p King".