X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Don't p**p your pants for Android

By Demilion Free

Developer's Description

By Demilion

You really need to go, but you don't want to go in your pants. You are standing in a hallway outside the bathroom, trying to figure out what to do. The pressure is building up and you're running out of time. There are rumors that the story of the game is based on a true story.

Start by clicking next to the tiny arrow on the bottom left corner of the game window. The controls are text-based. You're trying to avoid poop in your pants, but have to type all of the commands to tell your guy what to do. To begin, type play and press enter. Type instructions such as open door to perform different tasks. If youre stuck, make sure to look at everything you can. Obviously, the game does not recognize every command, but it does have a certain vocabulary of verbs. There aren't many items to interact with, so there really aren't too many commands that would be relevant to the gameplay.

The game only has one screen, with two rooms connected by a door. There's the hallway-esque pink-walled room and the white-walled toilet room, but everything can be seen and done from the viewpoint of the hallway. The game is really short and can be solved in only a few commands. The goal of the game is to unlock all the different endings and earn the title "P**p King".

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 3

Free
Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes.
Android
Shadow Fight 3

Angry Birds Epic

Free
Get ready for a bird-tastic FREE RPG adventure.
Android
Angry Birds Epic

Star Wars: KOTOR

$3.99
Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic.
Android
Star Wars: KOTOR

Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Free
Play endless games of fantasy RPG action with online PvP matches, offline RPG guild wars and more.
Android
Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game