This "Don't Touch My Phone " app is a security alarm app, and it can prevent someone from peeking or stealing your phone. In this way, you can leave your phone on your desk or your bed after you activating this alarm when you can't take your phone with you, for example when you take a shower, use the bathroom or leave it in a closet. Also you can use this for fun, for example you can activate the alarm on your friend's phone and leave it there, and when your friend pick up the phone it will sound the alarm, just see how your friend react.

Key Features:

- Set the passcode in PIN code or Pattern way

- Activate the alarm easily with just one click

- Choose the alarm sound as you like

User Manual

1. Turn on the switch button to activate the alarm.

2. Leave your phone in the place you want such as desk or closet

3. The alarm will be triggered if someone touches your phone and you will know that immediately

Use Tips

Set up the passcode to prevent some from turning off the alarm

Choose the alarm sound as you like in the settings

Disclaimer: the alarm sound may be noisy or even harsh, please take caution when you use it for security or fun.