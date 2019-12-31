Do you love Celebrities? But are you tired of hearing the same old gossip, and mean spirited stories about them? Well this is Don't Stop The Talk, a Positive alternative, about all your favorite stars and celebrities, but focused on their charitable work and positive contributions to society. What Celebrity based program would Not be complete without a fashion segment? Luckily for you, Roxy B LOVES SHOES! Along with our Newest Segments "Helping Hands" and "Oh My Goodnesses", Roxy B is informative, entertaining and finds as many ways possible to put smiles on your faces, while spreading awareness. So, share it, spread the word, but whatever you do, Don't Stop The Talk!

This Episode features stories about Prison Ramen, Gustavo "Goose" Alvarez, Clifton Collins Jr., The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Homeboy Industries, The BFG Dream Jar Trail, Police Officers lending Helping Hands in their communities, some extremely adorable and funny pics in the Oh My Goodnesses Section and of course the Top 5 Shoes of the Summer So Far!

Written. Created and Starring Executive Producer Rafaela Bazan

Directed, Edited, Recorded, Mixed and Rendered by Co- Producer Kevin Amodia

Assistant director Patty Amodia

Segmment Researcher and Writer Patty Amodie

Filmed and Mixed @ HOLLAGRAFIX STUDIOS

Sound Mixed by Meltin' Pot Productions