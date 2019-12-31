X

Don't Stop The Talk for iOS

By Questsphere Free

Developer's Description

By Questsphere

Do you love Celebrities? But are you tired of hearing the same old gossip, and mean spirited stories about them? Well this is Don't Stop The Talk, a Positive alternative, about all your favorite stars and celebrities, but focused on their charitable work and positive contributions to society. What Celebrity based program would Not be complete without a fashion segment? Luckily for you, Roxy B LOVES SHOES! Along with our Newest Segments "Helping Hands" and "Oh My Goodnesses", Roxy B is informative, entertaining and finds as many ways possible to put smiles on your faces, while spreading awareness. So, share it, spread the word, but whatever you do, Don't Stop The Talk!

This Episode features stories about Prison Ramen, Gustavo "Goose" Alvarez, Clifton Collins Jr., The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Homeboy Industries, The BFG Dream Jar Trail, Police Officers lending Helping Hands in their communities, some extremely adorable and funny pics in the Oh My Goodnesses Section and of course the Top 5 Shoes of the Summer So Far!

Written. Created and Starring Executive Producer Rafaela Bazan

Directed, Edited, Recorded, Mixed and Rendered by Co- Producer Kevin Amodia

Assistant director Patty Amodia

Segmment Researcher and Writer Patty Amodie

Filmed and Mixed @ HOLLAGRAFIX STUDIOS

Sound Mixed by Meltin' Pot Productions

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping