Don't Stop The Music - Rihanna EDM Tap Tiles for Android

JuozasApps

Best EDM beat game in the world is here!

Tap on breathtaking neon colored tap tiles while matching the rhythm with the song's beat. Wonderful EDM neon graphics will inspire you to do epic things. Colors will swap, music will get more up tempo and effects will get more fun so be warry!

Switch from piano to powerful EDM tracks and feel the power of remix adn rhythm!

This wonderful game is not official, let us know if we infringe on something.

THIS STUNNING GAME OFFERS YOU:

-Gameplay is cool

-Breathtaking neon colors

-Fun loops

-Best effects

-The most awesome tracks and graphics

-Long EDM music list

What's new in version 1.0

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
