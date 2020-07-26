In the strange time we live in, the Don't Panic Button may be just what you need.

With a click you'll be able to make sense of it all or not.

Enjoy the wisdom of great thinkers, scientists and writers, stand-up comedians and movie characters... - and normal guys like Homer Simpson.

In case of panic (or for any other reason), push the Dont Panic Button. Now you are supposed to get some sort of advice or wisdom. As for many other things in life, the answer is randomly selected, so don't be too hopeful... but it should at least be funny or interesting.

The Don't Panic Button is inspired by Douglas Adams book "The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy". One of the main characteristics of the Guide is that it has the words "Don't Panic" in large, friendly letters on the cover.

This app enable you put "Don't Panic" on the current equivalent to The Hitchhikers Guide; namely your internet connected device of choice.

Many of the quotes can be read with the phrase "Don't Panic" in front. This may (or may not) give a different perspective or insight to the quote.

The Don't Panic Button contains more than 1000 quotes and sayings by scientists, writers, politicians, actors and comedians.

Notable Authors:

Abraham Lincoln

Al Gore

Albert Einstein

Albus Dumbledore

Andy Rooney

Arthur Charles Clark

Ashleigh Brilliant

Barack Obama

Bart Simpson

Bender

Bill Maher

Bill Watterson

Bob Monkhouse

Brian Greene

Captain Jack Sparrow

Captain James T. Kirk

Carrie Fisher

Charles Darwin

Charles de Gaulle

Chuck Palahniuk

Coco Chanel

Dave Barry

David Bowie

David Brent

David J. Henderhan

Dirk Gently

Doctor Who

Doug Larson

Dolly Parton

Doug Larson

Douglas Adams

Dr. Greg House

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Dr. Strangelove

Edgar Allan Poe

Ellen Degeneres

Elton Musk

Elwood Blues

Eminem

Erica Jong

Erma Bombeck

Ernest Hemingway

Evel Knievel

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fidel Castro

Forrest Gump

Fran Lebowitz

Frank Zappa

Franklin P. Jones

Freddie Mercury

Fridtjof Nansen

Gandalf

George Carlin

George Orwell

George W. Bush

Groucho Marx

Harry Frankfurt

Helen Exley

Henrik Ibsen

Henry Ford

Henry Kissinger

Homer Simpson

Inspector Jacques Clouseau

Isaac Asimov

Isaac Newton

Jack London

Jack Nicholson

Jack Reacher

Jackie Chan

Jerry Seinfeld

Jill Shalvis

Jim Morrison

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Carr

Jo Brand

Joan Rivers

John Cage

John Cleese

John Irving

John Lennon

John Oliver

Johnny Depp

Johnny Vegas

Jon Stewart

Jules Verne

Keith Richards

Kermit The Frog

Kevin Jame

Kurt Vonnegut

Lana Turner

Laurence Johnston Peter

Leonard Bernstein

Leonardo da Vinci

Lily Tomlin

Louis C.K

Lucille Ball

Madonna

Mae West

Marcus Tullius Cicero

Margaret Mead

Margaret Mitchell

Marilyn Monroe

Marina Abramovic

Mark Twain

Mel Brooks

Michel de Montaigne

Michelangelo

Michelle Markowitz

Michio Kaku

Mike Tyson

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mitch Hedberg

Mr. Arthur Weasley

Muhammad Ali

My Mother

Napoleon Bonaparte

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Nelson Mandela

Niels Bohr

Orson Welles

Oscar Wilde

P. J. O'Rourke

Pablo Picasso

Pavel Chekov

Pink Floyd

Pippi Longstocking

Red Adair

Richard Dawkins

Richard Pryor

Ricky Gervais

Roald Dahl

Robert Frost

Robert Orben

Robert Plant

Rodney Dangerfield

Samuel Beckett

Seasick Steve

Sheldon Cooper

Sherlock Holmes

Shrek

Sigmund Freud

Socrates

Spike Milligan

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Hawking

Steve Jobs

Steve Martin

Steven Brust

Steven Wright

Stewart Francis

Sting

Teenager

Terry Pratchett

The Big Friendly Giant

The Black Knight

The Joker

The Nights Who Say Ni

Thomas Edison

Thor Heyerdahl

Tim Minchin

Tony Cowards

Tom Waits

Umberto Eco

Ursula K. Le Guin

Walt Disney

Warren Buffet

Will Rogers

William Penn

William Shakespeare

Winnie the Pooh

Winston Churchill

Wystan Hugh Auden

Yogi Berra

Zaphod Beeblebrox

Zoe Lyons