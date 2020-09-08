Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Don't Miss The Bus! for iOS

By MobilTrackr Free

Developer's Description

By MobilTrackr

Students no longer need to stand in the cold rain waiting for the bus to arrive. With a simple-to-use app installed on their personal electronic device, students can track the approximate time their bus will arrive.

Parents can monitor the comings and goings of their child's bus, making certain their child is safe to and from school.

Schools will have the latest technology to monitor their fleet in real time. A small device installed on each bus provides instant tracking capabilities and full visibility into their vehicles and drivers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now