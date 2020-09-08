Students no longer need to stand in the cold rain waiting for the bus to arrive. With a simple-to-use app installed on their personal electronic device, students can track the approximate time their bus will arrive.

Parents can monitor the comings and goings of their child's bus, making certain their child is safe to and from school.

Schools will have the latest technology to monitor their fleet in real time. A small device installed on each bus provides instant tracking capabilities and full visibility into their vehicles and drivers.