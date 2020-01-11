Timmy has some fish and an active imagination. He also has EXPLOSIVES!

It's up to you to save the fish. Time their trips correctly so they don't crash and explode.

Features:

200 custom levels of gameplay.

Cool explosions. Watch those fish fly!

Multiple fish with unique abilities and personalities.

A variety of obstacles that will delight and challenge you.

Amusing decor for your tank awarded as you go.

Are you ready to SAVE SOME FISH?