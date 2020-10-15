Join or Sign In

Don't Drop - Bacon Flip 3D for iOS

By Bin Dong Free

Developer's Description

By Bin Dong

Have you ever seen Liberty with a bottle?

Would you like to try a knife through an apple?

Do you want to know what chemical reaction will this fat put on the bald head of the next door?

Just try it.Be careful, don't drop it!

Game Features

* Simulate realistic physical feedback

* Unexpected levels and countless crossings

* Micro-decryption fun levels

* Wacky tricks

* Weird throwing objects

What's new in version 1.4

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
