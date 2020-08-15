"Don't bug me mosquito!"

This Mosquito repellent prevents you from getting bitten by mosquitoes .

The application emit a very unique high frequency sound (ultra sound) that the insects dislike. The pitch of the sound is so high that most humans will not notice anything.

Keep the application close to you and enjoy the outdoors without bites..

The sounds, emitted by the app, have optimal frequencies which, while being mostly inaudible to human ear, , effectively keeping them away.

The ultrasonic sounds start in a lower level, and slowly increase to higher levels in several seconds and make poisoning unnecessary.

The app is very easy to use: simply pick desired animal and tap on the image to toggle the sound, and keep your smartphone close to you.

The app does not guarantee a 100% protection as there are over 3000 known mosquito species in the world and they all react slightly different to the repellent.

Use the pitch selector to find optimal repelling frequency for the mosquitoes in your region

Please rate the app if you like it, thank you!